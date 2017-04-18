TOP STORIES
Ibrahim Mahama Picked Up By EOCO
Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama has been picked up by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), Starrfmonline.com has gathered.
Information gathered by Starrfmonline.com indicate that Mr. Mahama was picked up to answer questions over some dud cheques he issued to the Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Tema Port to clear some heavy duty equipment he had imported.
It is, however, not known if the businessman was also questioned on some allegations of fraud leveled against him by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong.
Hon. Agyepong had alleged on Oman FM in March this year that the younger brother of former President Mahama defrauded the state of almost 14million cedis.
The maverick politician accused Mr. Mahama of taking advantage of the position of his brother and perpetuating criminal activities against the state.
