Ken Ofori-Atta secured $2.25bn bond for cronies – Minority
5 hours ago
I didn't even know about $2.25bn bond issue – Gloria Akuffo
5 hours ago
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
I am not sincere, even when I say I am not.
Foodborne Diseases
Cholera, Ebola, Hepatitis A. These are amongst the most well-known amongst foodborne diseases. These are diseases resulting from the ingestion of food contaminated with microbes, microbial toxins and chemicals.According to a WHO report in 2015, 600 million people get foodborne diseases every year. This is nearly one in ten of the global population, leading to 420 thousand deaths. Amongst these are 125 thousand children under 5. According to the WHO, these figures are conservative!!
These diseases affect people on all continents, with one in six Americans affected every year. Last year, 48 million Americans took sick and 128 thousand ended up in hospital with 3 thousand deaths.
The commonest causes are viruses, led by Noroviruses. The foods associated range from raw foods from animals through filter-feeding raw fish to fruits and vegetables consumed raw after no washing or improper washing. These illnesses are characterised by nausea,vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain. Many lead to dehydration and other complications.
While all continents are affected, Africa has the highest burden.
In 2015, 91 million Africans had FOODBORNE illnesses and 137 thousand died. The causes in Africa include non-typhoid salmonella, Cholera and hepatitis A. While these agents make the headlines, one-in-ten FOODBORNE illnesses in Africa are caused by pork tapeworms-- Taenia solium. This is transmitted by eating undercooked pork and poor sanitation. Two other very important causes are Konzo and Aflatoxin. Konzo is cyanide poisoning from improperly prepared cassava. It presents as paralysis, convulsions, abdominal discomfort and other symptoms. It is believed to result from consumption of cassava with high cyanide and insufficient consumption of protein and amino acids. A quarter of those affected by Konzo die. Aflatoxin is produced by a fungus, Aspergillus flavus. It causes nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain and leads to long-term liver and kidney damage.
FOODBORNE diseases are very preventable.
The risk factors are unsafe water, poor hygiene and inadequate standards or methods in food preparation and storage. While on storage, some bugs can grow in refrigerators, including Listeria and Yersinia.
The ultimate message is to wash food with clean water, avoid undercooked or improperly stored food and be mindful of sanitation.
Those affected MUST seek early medical attention. This is particularly important for children.
Finally, governments should ensure that those who prepare and sell food do so safely. There are many Typhoid Marys, Konzo Kogis and Aflatoxin Afuas on street corners and in chopbars around our continent, selling unsafe food.
Eat safely and stay well.
Arthur K
