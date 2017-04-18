TOP STORIES
Osu-Doku Assemblyman Hand Over Renovated Children’s Library
The Assembly Member for the Osu-Doku Electoral Area, Benjamin Neequsye Kotey has renovated and commissioned a single room Children’s Library for use after it was abandoned several years without any proper maintenance.
Speaking at an event in Accra to commission the facility, the Assemblyman noted that it is with great pains that he took it upon himself to solicit funds to renovate the library and give it a decent face lift.
He noted that the facility will be of enormous benefit to the children who will grow to become future leaders of this country.
Hon. Kotey added that a library is a great treasure of a nation adding that proper education and conducive environment for learning will attain this vision of education for all.
According to him, he personally benefited greatly from this library in the olden days as a place of studies with all kinds of reading and learning materials.
The Assemblyman urged the children in the community and those around to visit the library and read a book to help develop his/her their proficiency and mental ability to excel in academia.
He appealed to NGOs and corporate organizations to assist in the continuous maintenance of the library and help restock it with modern materials to improve the standard of the library.
The former Assemblyman of the Area, Deacon Emmanuel Norteye indicated that the land on which the Osu Children’s Library is situated was acquired by the colonial government for the Gold Coast Library Services.
He added that the latter made it available to an agency of the United Nations for the construction of the Osu Children’s Library in 1950.
Mr. Norteye noted that since then the library had never experienced any infrastructural development even though there were several donations of books and other teaching aid to equip the library.
According to him, it is a dream come true that the facility has seen a major rehabilitation adding that this will attract the interest of the children in the community to visit the Library to develop their reading habit.
He emphasized that parents and guardians used to bring their children and wards from areas such as Kaadzano, Otswe, La, Burma Camp, Royal Engineers (RE), Kanda, Accra Central and other parts just to benefit from the one storey single room library.
