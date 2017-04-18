modernghana logo

20 Years of Love… Nana Addo Celebrates Auntie Becky

Daily Guide
43 minutes ago | General News

President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and daughters cutting the anniversary cake

Ghana's first couple, President Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo last week marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a modest but impressive party attended by family and friends.

Apart from family members of the first couple, there were several big names and prominent politicians in attendance.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and some ministers of state were all in attendance.

Pictures by: Diallo

