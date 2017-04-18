TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
43 minutes ago
Debt profiling to avert weekly GH¢1bn burden – Dep. Fin Minister
53 minutes ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
"Heaven without love : what a hell." - (Charles de LEUSSE, French writer)By: Charles de LEUSSE
20 Years of Love… Nana Addo Celebrates Auntie Becky
President Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and daughters cutting the anniversary cake
Ghana's first couple, President Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo last week marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a modest but impressive party attended by family and friends.
Apart from family members of the first couple, there were several big names and prominent politicians in attendance.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and some ministers of state were all in attendance.
Pictures by: Diallo
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]