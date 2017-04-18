TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Osei Yaw Nketia (popularly known as Dr. Asemfofro), is no more. He is reported to have passed away at the 37 Military Hospital on Easter Sunday after a short illness.
Dr. Asemfofro's elder's son, Ampem Nketia, confirmed his death to Adom Fm.
He indicated that his father was rushed to the hospital on Good Friday but gave up the ghost Sunday dawn.
He was 52 years old. Politically, Dr. Asemfofro did not hide his support for the NDC as he was active on several campaign platforms to garner votes for the party.
He shot to fame when he challenged former President John Agyekum Kufuor to swear by the dreaded Ashanti deity, Antoa Nyama, if indeed he (Kufuor) had not engaged in any corrupt acts.
The herbal medicine peddler, however, fell out of favour with the NDC, saying the party he so much loved and had sacrificed his money, energy and time for, had treated him like a non-entity, virtually dumping him and leaving him to his fate.
Until his death, he declared his support for the Progressive People's Party (PPP) and also supported the free SHS policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The late Dr. Asemfofro left behind 13 children and two wives.
Recent Interview
In a recent interview on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, Asemfoforo shockingly invoked curses with powerful river gods in the country, against NDC Members of Parliament (MP).
Without mincing words, he prayed that the river gods, and others should deal ruthlessly with any MP who would oppose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 'Free Education' policy and other programmes to develop the country.
According to him, the NPP administration has the vision of transforming the country, especially the educational sector, to help improve the lives of the citizenry, and that he knew the NDC MPs hate transformation and so they would surely oppose the NPP's splendid policies.
Dr. Asemfoforo stated that in order for President Akufo-Addo to have a leeway in developing the country, he was invoking the curses on the MPs and other top party members who always object to NPP's programmes that would bring transformation.
Mills' Death
The famous NDC member, who was brimming with rage, revisited the death of ex-President Atta Mills, alleging that some leading members in the NDC orchestrated the death of the ex-Ghana leader, saying, “Prof. Mills did not die a natural death; they hired people to kill him.”
According to him, because some elements in the NDC killed Prof. Mills for their own selfish interest, they did not allow any investigations into what really killed the former president, noting that “Israelis were called to investigate the collapse of the Melcom building but nothing was done about Mr. Mills' death, who was the Ghana president.”
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
