TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
43 minutes ago
Debt profiling to avert weekly GH¢1bn burden – Dep. Fin Minister
53 minutes ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
It's always helpful to learn from your mistakes because then your mistakes seem worthwhile.By: roylexi.com
Akufo-Addo first 100 days full of broken promises – Minority
The Minority in Parliament has described as period of broken promises and general insecurity, the first 100 days of the Akufo Addo presidency.
Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at a town hall event organized by Joy News touted the achievements of the government saying the administration is on a strong path to delivering on the many promises made to Ghanaians.
Dr Mahamudu in his presentation during Joy News’ 100 days Town Hall programme on Monday disclosed that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has recorded 103 achievements during its first 100 days.
But speaking to Joy News, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said payment of contractors, a major promise made by the president, is yet to be fulfilled.
“The government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is on a path to utter failure and will soon flip flop on many of its campaign promises.
“Contractors were told that they will be paid within 100 days, now it is a different tongue today, practically impossible,” he added.
Touching on the recent disturbances by pro-NPP groups, Invincible Forces and Delta Forces, Mr Iddrisu observed that government’s failure to handle these groups is a threat to the country’s security.
“You have a country with growing insecurity which is a betrayal of the country’s democracy and Nana Addo Dankwa’s compromising partisan attitude and failure to bring to order the disturbances and violent acts of vigilante groups like the invincible forces and delta forces is a threat to constitutional rule, if not properly managed," the Tamale South MP said.
Mr Iddrisu also scored the president low on directives to some public servants to go on leave and in some cases outright dismissal.
The opposition National Democratic Congress is expected to hold a news conference to address issues relating to the first 100 days of the government later on Tuesday.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Naa Sakwaba Akwa | [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]