Delta Force case adjourned to May 17
The case of the eight members of the pro-New Patriotic Party vigilante group, Delta Force has been adjourned to 17th of May 2017.
The eight were facing trial at the Kumasi Circuit Court 2 for disturbing a court session, resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 Delta Force members who were in lawful custody.
The prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, on Tuesday pleaded that ample time be given them for further investigations.
Lawyer for the accused persons, Gary Nimako has argued that his clients are not guilty because they were not arrested at the scene of crime.
Her Honor Patricia Amponsah ordered that the 8 reappear before court on the 17th of May.
8 Delta Force court raiders granted bail
They were last week granted bail by the Kumasi court.
The bail conditions was GHc 10,000 each with two sureties, and they were also to report to the police CID on Tuesday, April 18, before 3:00 pm.
The eight have been charged with disturbing a court session, for resisting arrest, and freeing the 13 persons who were in lawful custody.
The 13 Delta Force members who were freed, were facing charges for raiding the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and assaulting its coordinator.
The 13 have since been granted bail, and are to reappear before the court on the 20th of April, 2017, after charges of conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage.
They were also granted bail of GHc 10,000 each, with two sureties.
Meanwhile, the 13 have already been tried for escaping from court.
They were each fined Ghc2,400, and made to sign a bond of good behaviour for six months.
By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
