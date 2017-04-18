TOP STORIES
Vivo Energy Ghana Rewards Transporters And Their Spouses
Accra, Ghana – 18th April, 2017: Vivo Energy Ghana Limited, the company that distributes and markets Shell branded products and services in Ghana, has awarded deserving Bulk Vehicle Operators (BVO’s) and their spouses at its annual Transporters’ Awards for the year 2016.
The Vivo Energy Ghana Transporters’ Awards ceremony seeks to recognise the achievements of the transporter companies whose services Vivo Energy Ghana employs – J. K. Ahiadome Transport, J. K. Horgle Transport and S. O. Frimpong Transport Limited for transporting its products safely, on time and in full.
For the second time running, S. O. Frimpong Transport Limited has won the Overall Best Transporter award for 2016, while the Overall Best Bulk Vehicle Operator (BVO) prize was awarded to Emil Aklakutse of J. K. Horgle Transport. Other high-performing BVO’s from J. K. Ahiadome Transport were also presented with their prizes such as table top fridges and deep freezers.
Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner, said Vivo Energy’s business is built on strong Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) standards, which is part of the company’s DNA. In relation to this, the company continues to invest significantly in training, technology and the adoption of best safety practices to continually improve in this area.
“In 2016, our three transporters’ namely J. K. Ahiadome Transport, J. K. Horgle Transport and S. O. Frimpong Transport professionally and skilfully drove 6,119,800 km and achieved a cumulative 2,963 days (eight years running) at Goal Zero, without a single accident. I wish to congratulate all award winners for this sterling performance”, he said.
In a speech read on his behalf, the Acting Chief Executive Director of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mr. Alhassan Tampuli bemoaned the practice of village folks rushing to accident scenes involving petroleum tankers to collect product spilling from the tankers and in the process getting exposed to extreme dangers. He therefore called on industry players to help raise safety awareness by running safety programmes for the adults and school children in these communities.
The Executive Director of the National Road Safety Commission and the guest speaker for the occasion, Ing. Mrs. May Obiri-Yeboah, also painted a sadly tragic picture of the number of road accidents recorded in the first quarter of the year.
“This year alone, nearly 354 and 2,065 persons have suffered death and injuries respectively from 1,986 cases at the end of February. There is no way that the commission can handle this alone without the contribution of corporate organisations like Vivo Energy Ghana”, she said.
Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah therefore commended Vivo Energy Ghana for injecting resources geared towards promoting road safety and urged the BVO’s to continue to exercise caution behind the wheel.
About Vivo Energy:
With a vision to become Africa’s most respected energy business Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, was established in 2013. The Shell brand has been in Ghana since 1928.
Vivo Energy Ghana has a fuels storage capacity of 11,000m³ and 210 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores.
Vivo Energy Ghana employs 146 people. The company is recognised as a leader in the oil industry, championing and setting standards for safety.
Vivo Energy provides high quality solutions for motorists and businesses in Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Mali, Mauritius, Madagascar, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda. Its retail offering includes fuels, lubricants, card services, shops and other non-fuel services (e.g. oil change and car wash). For businesses it provides fuels, lubricants and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to business customers across a range of sectors including marine, mining, and manufacturing. Jet fuel is sold to customers at 23 airports though a partnership with Vitol Aviation.
The company employs around 2,370 people, operates over 1,740 retail service stations under the Shell brand and has access to approximately 900,000 cubic metres of fuel storage capacity. Shell and Vivo Lubricants has blending capacity of around 124,000 metric tonnes at plants in six countries (Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, and Tunisia) producing Shell branded lubricants.
