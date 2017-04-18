TOP STORIES
Asemfofro Is Dead
43 minutes ago
Debt profiling to avert weekly GH¢1bn burden – Dep. Fin Minister
53 minutes ago
FEATURED STORY
Why the Church is losing Members to Fan Clubs.
The only affection of the modern pastor is for the currency that rolls out of the poor and ignorant church members and congregation's pocket.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
GNPC Participates In UMaT Career Fair
Petroleum House, Tema, 18 April, 2017: The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) supported the University of Mines and Technology to organise an innovation and career fair to increase its talent pipeline and make GNPC an employer of choice. The fair brought together about 600 young people to showcase creativity and innovative projects.
GNPC in this light has provided a platform for students in tertiary institutions including UMaT to do their National Service to bridge the academia & industry gap and to provide an entry level knowledgeable workforce for the industry.
The two-day 3rd Innovation and Career Fair was under the theme “Think Smart; Be Innovative”. Engineers, geologists and human resource officers from GNPC interacted with the students on GNPC’s activities and career opportunities.
The fair among other things, created a platform for the students to showcase their creativity and innovation through science and technology driven projects. The GNPC team encouraged the students to take advantage of the several opportunities available to them while they are in school, especially in this era of ICT where information is more readily accessible.
Martin Kofi Adu, an engineer of GNPC took the participants through the operations of GNPC and the impact the business has had on Ghana’s economic development. Impressed with the high level of participation and seriousness of the students, Martin commended them and spoke highly of past students who have had the opportunity to do their national service at GNPC. “No wonder the Best National Service Personnel at GNPC last year was from UMaT”
Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Jerry S-Y Kuma remarked on how GNPC has been a worthy industry partner who has provided a good learning platform for the students of UMat.
The Corporation, this year, has participated in similar career fairs held at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Ashesi University.
About GNPC
GNPC was established as a State-owned entity to operate on a commercial basis. The Corporation was given legal backing through two main statutes i.e. Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Law, 1983 PNDC Laws 64 and Petroleum (Exploration & Production). 84. The Corporation’s vision is to become a leading global oil and gas company whose operations have a profound impact on the quality of life on the people of Ghana.
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]