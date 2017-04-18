TOP STORIES
Kwahu Paragliding Festival Ends
The 2017 Easter festivities at Kwahu in the Eastern Region started last Friday with the launch of the 12th paragliding festival at Kwahu-Atibie on the Odweanoma Mountain hosted by the Ghana Tourism Authority.
The paragliding festival was initiated by the late Jake Obetsebi Lamptey, former Tourism Minister, more than a decade ago to promote tourism in the country and also to spice up the Easter celebrations in Kwahu.
This year's paragliding exercise recruited six international tandem pilots from the United States, Romania and Japan who flew the passengers at the festival.
Thousands of people from all walks of life stormed there to catch a glimpse of the ceremony.
The event was launched by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, chaired by Eastern Regional Minister Eric Kwakye Darfour and was graced by Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children & Social Protection, among other dignitaries.
From Daniel Bampoe, Atibie
