The Theoretical Independence Of Ghana
In Africa it is always misunderstood that the richest, number four in the world, and most powerful country Germany is much younger than most countries on the Black continent. On October 3rd 1990 Germany got its independence granted by the four Allies UK, USA, France and Russia after long resistance from UK Prime Minister Margret Thatcher fearing a united Germany would be too strong for UK interest to see the light of the day.
Germany, geographically located at the border to the former Warsaw Pact States, was constantly under pressure and influence from NATO and the interest of Capitalist western countries to protect the interest of the free world while at the same time had to preserve and follow its own course honouring and realizing the aftermath of World War II with families split in half by the Berlin Wall and the hardship caused on the former farms in Poland, Russia and other eastern European countries. Unlike the Arab Spring or Ghana’s war for Independence, the German revolution in the night of November 9th 1989 had no casualties or wounded people on record but formed a country (Germany is not a Nation!) admired in its economic achievements even by Jews in Israel.
The BOND of 1844 signed by several Chiefs in the former Gold Coast at the shores of today’s Republic of Ghana determined an end to tribalism and its horrific occurrences setting law of justice before traditional tribal believes and practices. Otumfo Prempah in Kumasi voluntarily joined the colony of the Gold Coast on the grounds of mutual benefits that a greater country can offer to people. Western Togo, the Volta Region, became part of Ghana against the inner will of the Voltarians.
The attacks and death in Old Fadama, Accra, the vigilante groups, the demand by the Voltarians for a referendum to break away from Ghana as an independent state, the chieftaincy conflicts in Ghana’s North are clear indications that Ghana has massive problems still that limits its economic and political development unnecessarily with no end in sight.
When past week former Major of Cape Town, Madam Zille, a granddaughter of a former famous Berlin/Germany Painter sad in public under Colonial Rule Water and Streets were much better off than today, she had to retrieve back from her comments being criticized by her party members for possibly supporting Colonial ideas…no one of her critics stated the roads and water supply comments were false.
When Dr. Kwame Nkrumah formed the idea of the One-Party State leading to his overthrow and finally installment of Prez. Busia with his policy to force Foreigners out of Ghana, he did so based on his conviction that for the positions to be filled his party did not have the numbers of qualified people to perform well for the benefit of his people.
The power structure of Ghana is a copy of the British system visible in court rooms around the country with black judges in their fake hair and cloth imitations of a British Empire that history has converted into a British Commonwealth in which all member states have a right to choose their own individual touch to an expected framework of standards of cooperation. Army uniforms and structures in Ghana look too funny for outsiders but would be much more respected when having a distinctive African appearance.
Whites do appreciate Blacks in well-designed African cloth more than in the White Man’s suits which does not harmonize with the African Spirit carried around the world in African bodies. This gives the distinctive impression that Whites love and cherish African tradition far more than Africans themselves visible in the performance even of African Leaders, Businessmen, Musicians and Intellectuals that talk so much about their history dressed in nice three pieces suits complimented with ties.
It was the time the Lorry Assembly plant in Tema, the Tobacco Factory in Takoradi and the Matches Factory producing “Hi-Lite” matches were up and running giving workers a good future, the Cocoa Silos in Tema that never saw any Cocoa and Cocoa Processing Company Ltd in Tema with up to 700 workers in its good olden days as State owned companies.
In the Cocoa Beans hold ups of 1946-1948 during which Ghanaian Farmers fought against the Pool/Cartel formed in the White Man’s world big UK companies like Cadbury and others in Europe and USA saw the need of the intervention of the UK Government to bring sanity into the Cocoa business. While Ghanaian Farmers wanted the best and highest price for their farm products at least in line with the world market price if not above, the companies using the raw material wanted to take advantage of the weakness of the mind of people involved in the trade and industry.
These critical years in Ghana’s history on the economic side could and should have disclosed to the Ghanaians the power they hold in their hand with Cocoa. There was and still is, no chance for anyone except the Ghanaians themselves, to use Cocoa Beans for their own benefit and produce all of them into final products as the Consumers in the world of the White Man would support such initiatives by their purchase in Supermarkets of USA and Europe, Asia, Arabia, Russia and South America.
Once again Ghana is missing its goals by allowing CPC Ltd in Tema to be run down with Management Teams that do not understand the market but Party Politics: and Niche Ltd in Tema is, after being purchased by an USA investor, engaged in a “nice” way of chocolate making with a clear sign of not understanding the demands and future of this market. WAMCO Ltd in 2016 came into liquidation being in the hands 60% by the State, 40% by a German Investor. The power that Ghana holds with Cocoa is not understood by Ghanaians…heartbreaking for anyone with clear senses and a sweet mouth.
The Lorry Assembly Plant, the Tobacco Factory, the Match Factory – Komenda Sugar Factory still a dead White Elephant - are reminiscences of a potentially glories past taken over by outside production plants leaving Ghana to import and import with devastating effects on its economy as well as the political structure, its welfare for the citizen and its fake “independence”.
The current Administration is a blueprint for another round of downfall of Ghana while the rest of the world takes more hold of the economic and political processions of this world in an ever rapid speed until it reaches potentially a point of no return for Ghana, and the African continent at large, but a takeover once more by outside forces to ensure that the Black Man will not come in the numbers to Europe in order to destroy the White Man’s societies being hungry for a better life and food in his stomach.
While on retreat with his newly appointed Ministers one of them contacted Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi with clear information that there are serious fights in the new Government. The Prophet also prayed past Tuesday for the classified file not to be disclosed which opens up the fact that the past election was stolen by changing the figures in the EC computer system. While his prayers are always strong and effective, History is always weak.
When a man is sick, he sees a doctor for assistance, when a football club needs a better coach, it looks around the world to achieve this target, when a rich man wants to build his Manson, he mandates a qualified architect; but when a country wants its independence the Political and Economic Elite assumes that it is GOD given to “manage the country’s own affairs” by natural birth given. Joseph was mandated by Pharaoh to safe the Egyptians from starvation by making the in prison kept young Jew Prime Minister … and he performed. Laurence of Arabia, a British Officer, united the Arab tribes and succeeded on their behalf and for their benefit. Jürgen Klinsmann, a German, coaches the USA Soccer Team; and Globalization puts countries into fears completion while at the same time exposes Nations to solutions for pressing questions and problems performed outside their borders for the benefit of Human beings.
Africans are resistance to learn and find their own ways visible daily in Ghanaian court rooms and barracks…truly sad!
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , Good Friday (14.th), April 2017
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Karl-Heinz Heerde
