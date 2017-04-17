TOP STORIES
The New Kingdom of Ghana
History has proven to all that Democracy in Africa is not working for the benefit of the Africans (not for some generations to come). Dictatorships benefiting Africa (unlike GOD’s Kingdom and Singapore etc.) has not been observed by the people of the 54 countries of the African Union.
Is there a better option that ensures Ghana is independent and free with Human Rights, social and economic progress, honouring positive traditions of the country as well as making the country outstanding as a raw model for other countries around the world to improve their own governmental system on?
Yes, there is!
And it is all visible in History of Mankind in bits and pieces that need to be re-assembled like a puzzle to a modern picture, as human life is work in progress.
Kings are very much part of a great tradition of African countries, even not perfect as Kings are humans at large, but they have the mandate to have their people at heart; and their interest is directed towards a long lasting positive progress of their people with a selfless mind. Much needed changes in a society are not achieved in a period of 4 or 8 years of Presidencies of modern Democracies, but take a whole Generation (25 years) to be accomplished.
At the same time, as life moves on, expectations change in important details that need to be observed, implemented and brought to the attention of the King for adjustment of Politics in line with his wisdom to see beyond today into a long lasting future.
History shows that Kings inheriting Kingdom through a family line, have not always produced good Leadership. When Kings are not financially independent through their own economic activities, can likewise walk a wrong path.
Kings are humans that can fall into temptations, and potentially misuse much power given over people, to make themselves more powerful and richer.
Here the complete puzzle picture:
Ghana should decide for a new Kingdom of Ghana, should vote for a King that cannot pass on the Kingdom to anybody. When dead, sick beyond functioning, resigning etc. a new King will be voted for by all Ghanaians and in stooled for life. The new King will not receive any compensation from the State except direct expenditures like using suitable cars, airplane cover, building for representation of the Kingdom and alike.
It is his right to appoint and dismiss a Prime Minister, the Cabinet as a whole or individual Ministers based on a wise consultation (not binding for him) with a council of elders as a basis for checks and balances. This would give the King the chance to use the best persons for these important functions from all around the world and walks of life as long as he thinks they can perform regardless of colour, race or citizenship (e.g. in professional football on Club level and National Level this is good practice, so it can be copied into politics as well). In the end it is all about changing the lives of people to make it more attractive and not the individual Egoism that is so prominent in all of us.
A small UN can be formed of Experts that should consist of persons that are economically strong and mainly not directly compensated for their duties performed to limit corruption to an absolute minimum and giving potentially corrupt Ministers a clear warning not to do anything damaging to the new Government of the King by keeping a close watch on them.
As done in History, a five member Council should be created with the immediate power to arrest any King that is intentionally violating the Constitution and power given to him like taking the country to war against the will of a clear majority of the people, stealing national assets, violating human rights and many more. Only in a very narrowly defined framework the five Members can perform their duties and set the agenda for the voting process of a new King or Queen.
To find better answers to pressing problems of Africa, a close look into History book is an obvious choice to move ahead. Memories of the past are the shield against evil of today and tomorrow.
GOD bless Africa!
Author: Dipl.-Dipl. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 15.04.2017
