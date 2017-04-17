TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
12 hours ago
"a fool's teeth is afool's teeth whether he brushes it or not"By: micheal larbi
The Child that never dies!
Past week the whole world has seen with disgust the news footages about innocent children dying in the arms of helpers in Syria’s Gas attack. They were rushed into Hospitals and attended to by concerned Doctors to move the hearts of the most hardened Politicians trying to bring an end to the atrocities caused by the 6 year ongoing conflict.
The quite cemetery of the posh Hamburg-Blankenese/Germany has a secluded section away from the burial stones of the Millionaires where Teddy Bears, Red Hearts in Plastic or Textile and Toys surrender like a caring cloth the tomb of new born or small children that died in Hospitals, in the Hospitz in Hamburg-Rissen from Cancer, fell victims of car crashes or while playing in a swimming pool and drowned.
In Africa and other underdeveloped countries statistics about child death are vague or incorrect and the small dead bodies equally are laid to rest in graves under tears of parents that will always remember their lost children even in certain cultures child birth is an expected risk of giving birth with the focus on replacing them. Whatever the individual case might be, pain in the parents hearts will never vanish completely even they have the chance to find certain closure by visiting the child’s grave with the Christian hope GOD know best what he does and that they are with him in a better place.
In developing countries Organizations take care of families that lost a child, give them emotional, legal support and physiological support in small local groups to share the greave caused with families that understand the traumata parents go through in such instances.
It is estimated in Germany each year 25 000 children are born as “Kuckuckskinder”, children in a marriage in which the husband is not the biological Father of the child but another man unknown to him, but very much known to the Mother. Africa has no statistic or estimate how many children see the light of this world each year but do not know their real father. Realizing the fact that African men like to cheat on their spouses more than in the world of the white man, limited use of contraceptives and DNA testing, it is more difficult to find out the high numbers of such children especially when the children’s body features do not differ too much from the once of the mother or father. In such cases the real biological father will never be found or even suspected, the child will be raised emotionally and financially by the legal father alone with the secret in the mother’s heart kept forever.
In Europe and USA Feminists raise their voices for equal rights for women in society and at the work places. Governments support respective initiatives, Political Parties rally behind the voiced demands by Feminist and other women Advocates. The legal systems recognizes these children’s problems and has provisions in place to deal with the matter. Once the situation is exposed and clarified, the legal father has the right to be taken out of the Birth Certificate and can sue the biological father for compensation of the money spend for a child of another man.
Looking around the world, there are no voices of Feminists, Women Advocates, Political Parties, Human Rights organizations, UN Departments, Doctors, Nurses and Midwives etc. that are demanding from women around the world to stop delivering such children and pretending they are the children of their husbands. The woman is the only person in these daily unfolding dramas in their numbers occurring around the world and tearing families apart, which know the truth all along. Only the women are the first and best address to stop the emotional traumata caused to men as no man has deserved such pain done to him. Women can easily stop this harmful practice by being honest to their husbands or in case of relationship conflicts separate themselves from the husband to find a better relationship.
Feminist constantly demanding their rights but not delivering moral standards to ensure the rights of men from not emotional harm done to them by feminists/women cannot be a morally acceptable force in a constantly morally improved society. Such ongoing practices by women over centuries must finally stop in a modern world or at least be started to diminish in numbers. What is a woman gaining when delivering a child that is not the child of her husband…nothing! In such circumstances everyone is a looser, the woman will always have a feeling and sense of guilt during the hiding of the truth process with the inner will to neglect her wrong doing to the effect that her husband is guilty of the “wrong” child’s birth in the first place by not providing her with what she wants, the husband that finds out sooner or later about the truth of such a child, the child that finds out the truth about his own existence and the extended family that causes a Grand Mother to lose a Grand Child while another woman out of the blue gets a child “ready-made” wanting to be embraced.
When my ex-wife, Emma Heerde (born Jaoko) from Kenya delivered via operation on December 22nd 2008 a healthy Baby Boy Alexander with white skin and African nose my heart jumped to the Hospital ceiling. Laying half naked on the Hospital bed following the Midwife’s instruction, I felt the small body in my chest. For half an hour I was nervous not to brake anything of the warm body on my chest that was giving to me to be bonded to me. Nine months of only intellectually following the pregnancy of my ex-wife, finally the much asked for son had arrived in my arms and his heart beat was beating onto my heart beat. Fear, joy and tears of emotional relief had captured the silent atmosphere in the hygienic and in white decorated room. Six months later DNA testing on white paper revealed the truth, Alexander was the son of Joern Biehl, another White Hamburger. A legal battled followed in which course the biological father threatened me face to face not to touch or interact anymore with his son. How can a man like him that never took any financial or emotional responsibility for his actions, expect from a devastated legal father to forget about a child that was born as his very own child and laid into his arms?
Stories like mine are seen each year in their – unnecessary and avoidable – numbers especially heart breaking when the age of the children is quite advanced and children and “wrong” fathers have gone through many stages in life. The voices and outcry of these children and fathers are not heard in public but the persons involved morn and cry in private, yet it is a serious society problem. 25 000 “Kuckuckskinder” in Germany each year means in a Generation (25 years) 625 000 such children are born, and live among us, effecting directly 2, 5 Mio. people (mother, child, biological and legal father) with endless numbers of the extended families affected. These figures in Africa and other developing countries are certainly much higher. Do societies really care about these vast numbers of people…sadly not.
A child in a grave can be visited and mourned about, the destiny is certain; the closure can be worked on, while the “wrong” child never dies.
Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono, Tema West, Ghana, [email protected] , phone +233(0)265078287, 13.04.2017
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Karl-Heinz Heerde
