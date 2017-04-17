TOP STORIES
Winneba Police command arrests nine criminals
Winneba (C/R) April 17, GNA- Nine suspected criminals have been arrested by the Winneba Police.
The operations was led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Reverend John Agbemabiese, the Winneba District Commander and Superintendent of Police Godfrey Tetteh Adjiralor, the Crime Officer.
Those arrested are Osman Ibrahim 22 years, the gang's leader, Kwesi Derby 43, Kweku Abeku 20, Gabriel Sam 32, Morese Johnson 32, Saani Mohammed 50, Ayensu Ansah 23, Kofi Amegah 17 and Kwesi Essoun 22.
Supt Adjirakor said the operations was part of efforts to ensure that the Easter holidays were free from crime.
He said the nine suspects were arrested at their hideout at Winneba Zongo and items retrieved included decoders, amplifies, crowbars, car sound systems, TV sets, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, knifes, mobile phones, two cartridges and a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine in the room own by Ibrahim.
Supt Adjiralor said Ibrahim was a known wanted criminal who had spearheaded many criminal activities in and around Effutu Municipality and had been on the police wanted list for some time now.
All the suspects have been detained for further investigations, he added.
GNA
