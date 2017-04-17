TOP STORIES
NLA ready to 'embrace' illegal lotto operators
Accra, April 17, GNA - Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, the Director General of National Lottery Authority (NLA) said the authority is ready to embrace all illegal lottery operators who are not operating within the ambit of the law but are willing to join NLA.
He said the NLA was ready to work together with all persons who are ready to come under the umbrella of the Authority by issuing them with licenses, and providing them with Point of Sale Terminals (POSTs) to operate.
Mr Osei-Ameyaw Always was speaking with executives of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies (ALMC) who called on him to deliberate on issues of mutual concern.
This comes on the back of a petition by the Concerned Lotto Agents Association of Ghana (CLAG) to the government to amend the National Lotto Act to include private sector participation in the country's lottery industry.
He said this will generate more revenue for the State for national development; as illegal lottery operators paied no taxes to the government thus depriving the state of the much needed revenue.
The Director General stated that the NLA was not out to ruin anyone's business, but was open to work with all private lotto operators who were willing to join NLA.
He served notice that all operators who continued to operate illegally would face the law as stipulated in ACT 722.
Mr Osei-Ameyaw also hinted that he would enforce the Executive Instrument E1 6 signed by the former Attorney-General.
GNA
By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA
