Youth urged to avoid negative words for themselves
Sunyani, April 17, GNA - Reverend Adu Kyeremeh, the General Secretary of the Temple of Praise Ministries (TOP Church) in Sunyani has urged the youth not to accept the status 'jobless' and 'poverty striken' for themselves.
He said such words had negative connotation which lower the spirit of people to take bold steps in their lives.
He asked the youth to rather strive hard to identify and make good use of their God-given talents.
Rev Adu Kyeremeh gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when he launched his book, entitled: 'Discovering Your True Identity,' in Sunyani.
He expressed worry over the existence of 'Unemployed Graduates Association in Ghana', saying that this had the tendency to kill individual initiative and creativity to be productive, self-reliant and prosperous.
The General Secretary advised Ghanaians to disabuse their minds of the feeling that they were poor.
'We are not hopeless, useless and poor as we think; we are only refusing to use our brains and hands to prosper and help with the total transformation of our country,' Rev Adu Kyeremeh noted.
He said a lot of Ghanaians, especially the youth, idle around while many more troop to the cities in search of non-existing white-colour jobs, while they carry immense potentials to work for themselves and to improve society.
The 131-page inspirational book, according to the author, was primarily aimed at helping the youth to identify their latent potentials and use them to make positive impact on the general Ghanaian society.
GNA
