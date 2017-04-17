TOP STORIES
The Lords Garden Ministries holds annual get-together picnic
Accra, April 17, GNA - The El-wak Stadium has been packed with members of the Lords Garden Ministries to participate in various games to mark this year's Easter picnic.
Mrs Ivy Djanamah, whose is part of the organisers, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the picnic was organised to bring together various branches of the Church to network with one another and birth a web of one minded believers.
She said the Lords Garden Ministries which started in Akosombo had various branches in Kpong, Bibiani, Tema, Ashongman, and Abetifi.
The annual picnic of the church which takes place at the El-wak Stadium would have members participate in football, volley ball, table tennis and Oware.
Mrs Djanamah said bouncing castle among others was also available for the children to also participate in the activities.
She said food and drinks were available as well.
She said Christ's death on the cross was to empower mankind to be reconciled unto God, hence the activities of the picnic to bring together members.
The Lords Garden Ministries was founded by Apostle Mrs Lyanne Koffi, the General Overseer.
She is a Pastor, Conference speaker, a renowned counsellor and the visionary behind 'sister keepers': a ministry outreach to promote unity, love and sisterhood among women.
GNA
By Priscilla S. Djentuh, GNA
