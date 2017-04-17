TOP STORIES
YED-Ghana backs relocation of Sodom and Gomorrah residents
Tamale, April 17, GNA - Youth Empowerment for Development - Ghana (YED-Ghana) has backed proposals to relocate residents of Sodom and Gomorrah at Agbogbloshie in Accra to a different location, which offers improved conditions of living.
Mr Yussif Hamidu, Executive Director of YED-Ghana, said the relocation would help solve the kayayei concern including other negatives practices that take place at Old Fadama, a slum area, which is home to thousands of people from at least 10 tribes mainly from the Northern Region.
The position of YED-Ghana is in support of the Inspector General of Police's (IGP) proposal at a press conference last week Wednesday in Accra that the relocation of Sodom and Gomorrah would be a permanent solution to the perennial violent clashes at the Agbogbloshie area.
On Tuesday, 11April, 2017, some residents of Agbogbloshie, engaged in violent clashes leading to the killing of two people whiles others sustained injuries.
Mr Hamidu, who was addressing the media in Tamale in relation to the recent clashes at Agbogbloshie, suggested that the Yam Market at Agbogbloshie be relocated to Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region to make it impossible for young girls to migrate from the north to the south to engage in the kayayei business.
He, therefore, appealed to the IGP to negotiate with government and civil society organisations to come out with strategies to relocate residents of Sodom and Gomorrah to a different place.
He also appealed to chiefs in northern Ghana to support the IGP's proposal saying it would help to stop crimes in the area.
Mr Hamidu said YED-Ghana was constructing a Skills Training Centre in Tamale to train young girls in self-employable skills to remain home to earn a living instead of travelling to the south to engage in kayayei.
He appealed to well-meaning organisations to support YED-Ghana to complete the Skills Training Centre project to enable it to begin its objective of offering skills training to kayayei in the country.
GNA
By Albert Futukpor, GNA
