Six die in Assin Juaso road crash

GNA
7 hours ago | Social News

Assin Juaso (C/R), April 17, GNA - Four people died on the spot while six others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road crash that occurred at Assin Juaso near Assin Fosu in the Central Region on Saturday.

Two others were later confirmed dead at the Saint Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu and four are currently responding to treatment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Peprah Asieti, Assin Central Municipal Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency at Assin Fosu.

He said the accident occur around 16:30 hrs when a Nissan pick-up collided with a Toyota saloon with a (DV) registration number in an attempt to dodge a pothole.

It took the combined effort of the police and the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service to rescue all the victims from the damaged vehicles.

ASP Asieti used the opportunity to appeal to drivers to drive with care.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

