Ghanaians urged to trust in the Lord
Winneba (C/R) April 17, GNA - Pastor G.A. S. Kwei, Winneba District Head Pastor of Apostolic Church Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to put their trust in the Lord for he has the power to transform life's and rescue them from all calamities they are going through.
Pastor Kwei gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the 2017 Easter Convention Sunday Church service held in Winneba in the Central Region.
It was on the theme: 'Exceeding Christians of His Resurrection and Power.'
According Pastor Kwei, Jesus died for the whole world, but for God to prove His power in saving salvation of Jesus Christ, He raised him from the dead that is why Easter is celebrated.
'It means that if we will place our trust in Him, He will transform our lives, because He rose again and has the power to transform our lives. 'Behold the Lamp of God who takes away the sins of the world and as we celebrate Easter I pray that each and every one will actually live and lead in the mind and in blood of Jesus Christ,' he said.
He call on politicians to keep-up to their promise and lead the Nation in the fear of the Lord.
Pastor Kwei led the congregation to pray for continues love, joy, tranquility and peace to prevail in the country.
GNA
