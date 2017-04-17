TOP STORIES
Nobody can prevent change, embrace it - Bagbin advises NDC
Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, says the change in political governance that overtook the country after the December 2016 polls is normal.
He said nobody can prevent change and that it comes when the time is due.
He has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to embrace the change of government and make the most out of it.
Mr Bagbin made the statement on the sidelines of the celebration of this year’s Wilaa festival at Takpo in the Nadowli-Kaleo district of the Upper West Region.
He spoke to the media on a wide range of issues starting with the shocking defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the polls and touched the need for the NDC to organise itself to win the 2020 polls.
"It is important to take advantage of that change and make sure that it inures to your benefit. So I was drawing attention to making the change beneficial to us and our people," he said.
"Whatever we have done, the change that has come with its leadership," Alban Bagbin said.
Even though he was one of the critics of the governance style of former President John Dramani Mahama, Mfr Bagbin said he least expected the party to lose miserably at the polls.
The former Majority Leader in Parliament descended heavily on the John Mahama-led administration for lacking the political will to fight corruption and remained inaccessible during the early days his (John Mahama) Presidency.
Alban Bagbin again continued his tirade after a presidential staffer Stan Dogbe called him a "big liar" who had failed to fight corruption as a Minister of Health.
"If such characters as Stan Dogbe, are those managing the president, then our president is naked, very naked!", Bagbin had said at the time.
However, after the abysmal showing at the polls last December, Mr Bagbin explained that what he did then was to reecho the early warning signs that some things were going wrong with NDC governance style.
"I realised that in spite of the intellectual wealth of our party; the quality of the personnel, we still needed something to make it thick. We needed cool heads, knowledge, experience to get things right which was lacking in the leadership," Mr Bagbin said.
The Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo explained that that was his motivation for coming out early enough for every party member to see in a bid to fix the challenges, however, he was misunderstood.
Mr Bagbin is convinced the NDC is on a soul-searching mission and will come back stronger to contest the 2020 election.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]