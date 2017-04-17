TOP STORIES
Easter Celebrations: Frankincense Musiq of Osu ICGC donates to Osu Children's Home
Frankincense Musiq a young talented music ministry with the Osu Restoration Temple of the ICGC in collaboration with the Destiny club, the singles group in the church have donated provisions, toiletries bags of rice and gallons of oil to the Osu Children's home.
The donation is dubbed the "TheGiveBackProject" which is championed by Frankincense Musiq and also supported by the Youth Ministry of Restoration Temple.
The three groups- Frankincense, Destiny Club, and Youth Ministry raised funds by donating towards the project.
Contributions were also taken from members of the church, coordinator of the TheGiveBackProject, Robert Mingle told Myjoyonline.com.
The project is to support vulnerable groups in the society and the Osu Children's Home was selected as beneficiaries of the project.
On Saturday, members of the three groups, led by the President of the Singles Ministry Claudia Twum went to make the donation to the authorities of the Osu Children's home who received them with great appreciation.
The donation was also as part of the activities of the Easter Celebrations of the Restoration Temple of the ICGC.
Assistant Manageress at the Home, Ms Dorothy Pearl Kumah could not hide her joy as she received the items.
She expressed profound thanks and appreciation on behalf of the inmates and appealed to other religious groups, civil society organisations to emulate the gesture by the Restoration Temple.
Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
