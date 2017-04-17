TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
If we do not know, and we do not want to know what is wrong, we will live in hatredBy: Kyei-Afrifa
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
If we do not know, and we do not want to know what is wrong, we will live in hatredBy: Kyei-Afrifa
New chief for Eremon community after 17 years
Eremon (U/W), April 17, GNA - Naa Vulkpur Nyuori Tang IV has been installed as the new chief for the Eremon community in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region.
The installation brings to an end the 17-year journey of living without a substantive chief after the death of Naa Bob Tang in 1999.
Until the investiture of Naa Tang IV, the Eremon community was governed by various regents of the throne.
Naa Puowele Karbo III, Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, who performed the installation ceremony, said the chieftaincy institution is an honorable one and this requires that the occupant exhibits high moral and ethical standards.
He urged him to seek the welfare of his people at all times and also endeavour to listen to the wise counsel from his elders and community members.
Naa Karbo said the paramountcy has initiated a process to mainstream women into the decision making body of the institution through the installation of queen mothers.
He urged Naa Tang IV to initiate appropriate steps to install the Eremon Divisional Queen Mother (Pognaa) to assist him in the governance of the area.
Naa Karbo said the vision of the paramountcy is to transform the socio-economic situation of its people through education and tasked the newly installed chief to make the education of his people a key priority.
Mr Anthony Abaifaa Karbo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lawra Constituency, thanked Naa Tang IV for making himself available to lead his people and pledged his support for his administration.
He assured the people of government's commitment to tackle the poor road network in the area, improve the poor telecommunication network and expand electricity to the 36 remaining communities in the area.
Mr Sulemana Alhassan, Upper West Regional Minister, urged the new chief to rule his people with humility and justice adding that this would inure to the benefit of government as it continues to collaborate with the traditional authorities to bring development to the people.
Naa Tang IV thanked all the invited guests for gracing the occasion and urged his people to let the consensus reached during the investiture process translate into full support for his rein.
GNA
By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]