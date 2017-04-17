TOP STORIES
Church must join the fight against illegal mining - Bishop
Kumasi, April 17, GNA - The church has been urged to join the fight to stop the growing destruction of the environment through unrestrained illegal mining.
Bishop J. N. K. Boateng, General Overseer of the Gospel Revival Church of Christ (GRCC), said it should use the pulpit to educate and help people to appreciate the enormity of the harm being caused by the miners.
He warned that the degradation of the forest and pollution of the water bodies could have dire consequences for 'our very survival' and said, this could not continue.
Speaking to journalists as part of the celebration of 40 years of the establishment of the GRCC at Sofoline, in Kumasi, he added that, 'we should not all perish' because of the greed and selfishness of the few.
He encouraged everybody to give strong support to the government to end the illegal mining (galamsey) menace.
Bishop Boateng asked the government to be bold and refuse to give in to the threats by people profiting from the illegality.
The theme chosen by the church to mark the anniversary is 'Celebrating 40 years of God's goodness'.
The General Overseer discouraged the youth from engaging in anything that could endanger their lives and that of other people.
It was important for all to put the collective good of society ahead of personal comfort and convenience, he stated.
Bishop Boateng gave thanks to God for what he said had been 40 years of fruitful and productive evangelization.
The church, he said, during the period was able to plant 13 branches, built schools and had been providing support to the needy and the poor.
GNA
By Sampson Adu-Poku, GNA
