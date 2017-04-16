TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
No sleeping dog would be allowed to lie if there is injustice prevailing behind itBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
AMA holds capacity building workshop for waste management Staff
Accra, April 16, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has held a five-day capacity building workshop on quality customer care services for waste management staff to enable them to render good services to clients.
It was also to sharpen their skills and update their knowledge on issues that border on quality customer care.
The programme was part of capacity building initiatives by the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area-Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP) which is being sponsored by the World Bank.
Mr Anthony Mensah, the Head of the Waste Management Department of the AMA, said the programme was to enhance the performance of staff of the 11 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region in their service delivery.
He reminded them that their services were supposed to favour the poor and the vulnerable to enjoy good health through proper environmental sanitation.
Mr Mensah said their service delivery should be cost effective and environmentally acceptable to stakeholders to promote development.
He urged residents in Accra to register with accredited waste management companies to curb the indiscriminate dumping of waste.
He said appropriate waste transfer points had been created at Kokomlemle and Achimota for tricycles in order to preventing them from dumping at unapproved sites.
Madam Bertha Darteh, the Head of Capacity Building of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, said GAMA-SWP sought to facilitate the construction of toilet facilities in the region to improve environmental conditions in low income urban communities.
GNA
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]