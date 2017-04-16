TOP STORIES
Christ Apostolic Church donates to health centre
Accra, April 16, GNA - The Taifa Area of the Christ Apostolic Church International has donated a washing machine and medical items worth GH¢5,000 to the Taifa Healh Centre as part of the Centenary celebration of the Church.
The medical items are 30 pieces of digital thermometres, two oxygen machines and two blood pressure monitors. The Centre also received brooms and mops to aid in cleaning.
Apostle Augustine Bugyei, the Area Head, presented the items on behalf of the Church and said the death and resurrection of Christ was a momentous sacrifice demonstrated by the Saviour and which each Christian should emulate.
He said as the Church celebrated its 100 years as well as the Easter festivities, it found it a duty to spread the good news through visitations and donations to help the needy.
Apostle Bugyei said in so doing the broken walls in every individual's life would be mended to be able to meet Christ and also shun vices that destroyed the nation such vigilantism and illegal mining, also known as galamsey.
'We appeal to those involved in these activities to stop in the interest of the nation and as the people of God, we hope to build the nation to the glory of God,' he said.
Dr Charles Dewhurst, the Medical Officer in charge of the Taifa Health Centre, commended the Church for the gesture and appealed to other institutions to also assist.
He appealed to the community members to patronise the facility because it provided various services just like in other health facilities.
'For the past three years, since its establishment, clients have enjoyed services such as ENT, scanning, pharmacy, admission and laboratory,' he said, and asked the community members to seek health care at the facility.
Dr Dewhurst said the 21 bed facility did not have a children's ward and appealed for assistance to provide a ward to cater for children who needed to be admitted adding that other departments needed to be expanded to help increase patronage.
The CACI, which was established in 1917, marks its 100 years this year.
Activities planned for the celebration, to be climaxed in November, include quiz competitions, clean-up exercises, health screening and fun games.
GNA
