Church must be more responsive to needs of society
Kumasi, April 16, GNA - The church has been asked to become more responsive and must not cut from pressing socio-economic needs of the people.
The Reverend Kofi Amfo-Akonnor, Chairperson of the Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church, said it should lead the fight against poverty and other human indignities.
Delivering the sermon at an Easter service at the Adum Ramseyer Presbyterian Church in Kumasi, he said the focus should not be on only the spiritual growth of the congregation.
He spoke of how the early Apostles had mobilized resources to help out the poor and unbelievers in difficult economic situation and said they needed to go back to the past.
The Rev Amfo-Akonnor reminded Christians to live their faith and refuse to be part of anything undignified and poisonous to the health of the society.
They should be humble, modest, honest and tolerant.
He called on Ghanaians to use the Easter festivities to smooth over their differences, live in total peace and harmony.
At the Family Chapel International at Susuanso, Kumasi, the Rev Dr. Victor Osei, the Founder and Leader, asked Christians to pray fervently for God's wisdom and guidance for the leaders of the nation.
They needed divine support to provide the right leadership to bring progress and make things better for everybody, he added.
He encouraged all to be disciplined and law-abiding to sustain the peace of the country.
Preaching at the Calvary Charismatic Church at Asokore-Mampong, the Rev. Ransford Obeng, General-Overseer of the Church, encouraged Christians to wage relentless campaign against all forms of corrupt practices.
This, he said, was critical to efforts at ensuring effective utilization of state resources for the common good.
At the Old Tafo Wesley Methodist Church, the Very Rev Owusu Agyeman-Prempeh, the Superintendent Minister, asked Christians to remain unwavering in their faith.
He said the 'Messiah's victory over death' should inspire hope in them - to remain confident about the future even amid difficulties.
Speaking on the theme, 'Living the resurrection life', he rallied the congregation to join the fight to stop the destruction of the environment.
He said everybody should find space to contribute to the protection of the natural vegetation and water bodies, adding that, the degradation and pollution must end.
The Very Rev Agyeman-Prempeh also urged tolerance, forgiveness and reconciliation among the people as they celebrated Easter.
GNA
By Stephen Asante/Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
