Ghanaians urged to work towards unity
Koforidua, April 16, GNA - The Right Reverend Francis Benjamin Quashie, Anglican Bishop of Koforidua, has called for Ghanaians to consciously work towards holding the nation together.
He said it is only when the country was united that it could overcome the many challenges facing the people.
This was contained in the Easter message he delivered to the congregation at the Saint Peter's Anglican Cathedral in Koforidua.
He advised everybody to put the past behind them, accept to live in peace and to forgive those who might have wronged them.
GNA
By Edmund Quaynor, GNA
