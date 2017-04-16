Bishop urges Ghanaians to obey leadership

TOP STORIES
Sunyani, April 16, GNA - Bishop Emmanuel Wiseman Kwasi Kusi, the Founder of the Glorious Inheritance Church in Sunyani, at the weekend advised Ghanaians to respect authority and be law abiding.
'Leaders are appointed by God and speaking against them is speaking against the oracle of God,' he said.
Bishop Kusi gave the advice when he spoke on the theme: 'Absolute Obedience towards God' at an Easter service organised by the church in Sunyani to mark the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.
He observed that absolute disobedience to authority and laws as well as other constitutional provisions were the bane of accelerated national development.
Bishop Kusi explained that ministers, government appointees and people in key positions needed the support of the general public in the course of their duties.
He said as partners of development, churches and other religious bodies ought to pray and support the Government to push development forward.
'If the country can develop rapidly, then pastors, church leaders and their congregations must rally behind and obey the Government of the day,' the Bishop said.
Bishop Kusi said it was required of pastors and the clergy to ensure that their congregations adhered to societal norms and contributed meaningfully to national development.
He advised the youth to channel their exuberances into useful ventures and shun peers with questionable characters and unhealthy lifestyles in order not to ruin their future.
GNA
By Daniel Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA
