'Let forgiveness bring you closer to God' - Apostle Dr Donkor
Accra, April 16, GNA - Apostle Dr Emmanuel Osei Donkor, the General Secretary of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has urged Christians to use Easter to reconcile with one another towards building an intimate relationship with God.
Apostle Donkor said this when he addressed the Nima Area Easter Convention of the CACI in Accra, on Easter Sunday, on the theme: 'Greater Works than these…' (John 14:12).
He pointed out that if by the Power of the Crucifixion and Resurrection, God restored His love and relationship with man, then Christians, and Ghanaians in general, should forgive one another, demonstrate love and commit to God in their daily activities.
Preaching on the topic: 'Intimacy with God: The Pathway to Do Greater Works - Daniel 11:32,' Apostle Donkor said Christians must not allow wrongdoing to ruin their endeavours but to halt any unrighteous doings to let the death of Jesus Christ be of significance.
Apostle Donkor said through prayer, fasting, bible studies, fellowship and devotion to the Church one would come closer in union with God to do greater works.
The five-day convention is being attended by about 5,000 members drawn from the various assemblies of the Nima Area including: Accra South, Nima, LA, Kokomlemle, Cantonments, Osu and Maamobi.
The Convention is organised nationwide at the Area and Zonal levels of the Church. Other areas holding the convention in Accra are, Taifa and Mamprobi.
In a message to the Government, Apostle Dr Donkor said: '' Political parties need to think about Ghana and Ghana only; we need not to think about Ghana as entering into a position of death; but rather by entering into a position of resurrection, thus believing that God is resurrecting our nation Ghana to a better situation and condition.
''For instance, we need to think about the resurrection of our natural resources.' he said. 'The activities of Galamsey operators have undermined our efforts to preserve our forests and other natural resources and caused a major environmental damage, including the pollution of water bodies, depletion of forest reserves and de-vegetation
''Political parties and stakeholders in the mining sector need to dialogue to develop a regulation to check Galamsey and restore what God has given us,' he said.
Awards made up of cash and plaques were presented to winners of a Quiz competition organised by the Church as part of its Centenary Celebration.
GNA
By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA
