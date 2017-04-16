TOP STORIES
Easter Soup Kitchen: Beneficiaries thank Joy FM for lavish treatment
The curtain has winded down on the Joy FM Easter Soup Kitchen that took place at the Accra Community Centre, Sunday.
Thousands of beneficiaries, most of whom were the less privileged in society, are heading back to their homes with a smile on their faces, a gift in their hands and full stomachs as the radio station treated them to a lavish event.
It was also a festival of exciting performances as entertainers took turns to thrill the patrons, most of whom were head porters
Legendary entertainers, Show Time Dancers, lifted the mood at the event with their breath-taking acrobatic performances.
A head porter echoed the sentiments of many of beneficiaries when she thanked Joy FM for the event and asked other institutions to emulate the gesture.
The well-attended event was supported by volunteers from schools and other institutions who assisted the Multimedia Staff to dish out hot meals and drinks.
Health professionals also screened beneficiaries for various diseases like malaria, blood pressure, breast cancer, eye defects and provided medications.
Others were registered free of charge onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.
The event received massive support from partners of Joy FM and other benevolent organisations who donated towards the annual event.
Joy FM's Easter Soup Kitchen is one of the radio station's corporate social responsibility events that has been running for over a decade.
Below are some random shots from the event.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
