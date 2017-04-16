modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

University of Ghana lecturer robbed at gunpoint

MyJoyOnline
12 hours ago | General News

Armed robbers attacked and raided the Ashongman residence of University of Ghana lecturer Dr. Benedicta Fosu-Mensah at gunpoint Sunday dawn.

Narrating her horrifying experience, she told JOYNEWS the robbers beat her up, threatened to kill her and took the family’s vehicle.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo

16 April 2017

Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares

13 hours ago

Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R

19 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Men...

quot-img-1To Forgive The Terrorists Is Up To God, But to Send Them To Him Is Up To Me

By: Vladimir Putin quot-img-1
body-container-line