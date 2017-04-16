TOP STORIES
We don't hate Chinese; our laws must work - Akufo-Addo
16 April 2017
Hon. Nitiwul Gives NDC Nightmares
13 hours ago
Murder on Good Friday: 19-year old lady raped, 'killed' in A/R
19 hours ago
To Forgive The Terrorists Is Up To God, But to Send Them To Him Is Up To MeBy: Vladimir Putin
University of Ghana lecturer robbed at gunpoint
Armed robbers attacked and raided the Ashongman residence of University of Ghana lecturer Dr. Benedicta Fosu-Mensah at gunpoint Sunday dawn.
Narrating her horrifying experience, she told JOYNEWS the robbers beat her up, threatened to kill her and took the family’s vehicle.
More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]