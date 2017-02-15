China to the rescue of Ghana’s cotton industry

Ghana’s ailing cotton industry is expected to be revived in the coming months, following the decision by the Chinese Government to acquire 500,000 hectares of lands for the cultivation of cotton to meet local needs.

The Asian Giants have also promised to establish an Agriculture Mechanization Plant in Ghana to assemble tractors and other farming equipment to enhance the country’s agriculture.

The Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ghana, HE Sun Baohung, disclosed this when she led a Chinese Economic Team to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, at his office.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana stated unequivocally that her country is ready to trade with Ghana in the area of Agriculture, pledging that China is ready to offer both financial and human resource services to the country.

Amongst other programmes, H.E. Sun Baohung also announced that her government will fly in experts from China to train Ghanaian farmers in the cultivation of cassava and other food crops in order to increase production.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be reached with Ghana through Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), for the development of the 500,000 hectares in the cultivation.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. OwusuAfriyieAkoto, on his part, commended the government of China and the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana for the laudable pledge to support Ghana’s Agriculture, particularly in the revival of the ailing cotton industry.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, however, charged the Chinese Government to extend the SADA Program nationwide for the benefit of all citizens.



