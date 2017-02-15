I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 15 February 2017 23:13 CET

MTN holds 2017 springboard road show

By Ghanaian Chronicle

MTN, the Communication giant network in Ghana, has held the 2017 Springboard road show with a call on parents not to impose career development on their wards because children of school going age, especially SHS students are vulnerable to the dynamism of society and the world.

Mr. Eric Nsarkoh, Sales and Distribution Executive of MTN Ghana observed that children need to be guided but not to impose concepts since they have minds that interact, as the generation is becoming more of self-employed and must understand the dynamics.

He was addressing students from Yaa Asantewaa Senior High School, Kumasi, St. Louis Senior High School and Kumasi Academy at the Calvary Charismatic Church in Kumasi.

According to him, immediate challenges could discourage them from pursuing their dream and observed that, Ghana must stabilize the institutions that have sprung out of our common heritage to strengthen the institutional base.

Mr. Nsarkoh also challenged students to use opportunities wisely by bringing ideas and careers to all regions, as they have more opportunities and for that matter, students who choose to study must be guided.

Sales and Distribution Executive stressed the need to tap into the students' store of innovation and design a world that caters for their needs, adding that, it’s time to recognize both negative and positive peer pressure for a positive influence.

He reminded them that, to win a battle ahead they must prioritize their future generation and nurture them jealously and educate them thoroughly and anchor them in the value they treasured.

Mr. Nsarkoh charged the students to be innovative and creative as students, as they ask themselves questions on problems and would be able to solve it.

Pix 1: Female participating students 

 Pix 2:

Male participants

 

 

From Ernest Best Anane Kumasi.

