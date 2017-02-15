Youth group hails Offinso police command

A group calling itself National Youth Ambassadors (NYA) has commended ACP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, the Offinso Divisional Police commander and his men for exhibiting high sense of Professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The group, led by Fred Appia and Prince Nana Kwaku Owusu are enthused about the Police Command's decision to escort market women and traders on market days and also to patrol the roads while the market is in session.

The strategy is part of the Offinso Divisional Police command's proactive measures to curb and eliminate criminal activities in the division.

The commendation follows the rescue of traders on February 2, this year, by the Patrol team when they were routinely escorting the first group of traders to a town called Kwapanin, about 10 kilometers from Abofour in Offinso municipality.

On their return, the police team unexpectedly bumped into eight armed robbers who had blocked the road with logs and two motor bikes.

On seeing the police, the armed robbers started firing at the Patrol team who also returned fire and managed to rescue Kofi Badu, 35 and Samuel, 39, whose motor bikes had earlier been taken by the robbers and ordered to lie down by the road.

ACP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, the divisional police commander has appealed to the public to volunteer information to the police to help combat crime by exposing unscrupulous elements in the society.

He cautioned criminals to revise their notes and vacate the area because his jurisdiction is very unfriendly to criminals.