I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business & Finance | 15 February 2017 17:52 CET

GRA closes down Packplus Ltd for owing GH¢2.6m

By CitiFMonline

The Special Revenue Mobilisation Task force of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has closed down PackPlus International Limited over tax default between 2013 and 2015.

The company has defaulted in paying its taxes between the three year period amounting to GH¢2,642,874.17.

The action carried out on Wednesday, is in fulfillment of the provisions of Section 34 of the VAT Act 1998 (Act 546), VAT 2013 (Act 870) and Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896) which states that distress will be levied on all distrainable things of businesses to recover the sum  of money owed.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the matter, the Co-ordinator for the Task Force at the GRA, Henry Sam said the action has become necessary as the company had defaulted despite an initial caution.

He added that the payment plan outlined by the company could not be accepted as the monthly commitment of 5,000 cedis would take up to over 50 years to defray the outstanding tax obligation.

Packplus International Limited which deals in air conditions has up to fourteen days to clear the outstanding taxes or risk an outright sale of its property by the GRA.

“What we have done is reinstating the distress order. They have up to fourteen days to fulfill their tax payment failure upon which the facility will be auctioned to defray the cost,” Henry Sam added.


By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

‘Behave so the aroma of your actions may enhance the general sweetness of the atmosphere.’
By: Henry David Thoreau
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img