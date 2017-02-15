Boris Johnson pledges more UK investments in Ghana

The British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, has indicated his government’s commitment to ensuring more investments from British firms in Ghana.

Addressing the press after private talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House earlier on Wednesday, Mr. Johnson relayed the British government's desire to deepen ties with Ghana.

“We hope to have an even deeper friendship going forward. Particularly, we want to make sure that British firms come here in greater numbers and greater strengths to invest in Ghana and take advantage of the fantastic opportunities there are in this wonderful country,” he said

President Akufo-Addo also described the talks with the British Foreign Secretary as fruitful; which centred on foreign policy, security in the sub-region and trade cooperation.

“I think that a lot of work has been done to make sure that the relations between us and Great Britain continue to be on an even keel and that the areas for greater trade cooperation and business cooperation; both sides are looking at that to see what can be done to improve.”

“At the end of the day, we are both concerned about what we can do to improve the lives of our various people, and that is the main consideration,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Mr. Johnson is on a two-nation West African tour that has taken him to The Gambia and now, Ghana.

He is scheduled to visit the Blue Skies factory later on Wednesday and also address the press later tonight at the British High Commission.

He will also meet business leaders and young entrepreneurs supported by the Department for International Development's ENGINE project, and meet with “Rising Black Stars,” highlighting both countries' extensive cultural ties.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana