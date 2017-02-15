Sylvia Annie interdicted over Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency rot

Dr Sylvia Annie has been asked to step aside as the Registrar of the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency following an audit of the agencie’s operations.

She was indicted in the audit report for misappropriating about GHs2 million.

A letter dated 1st February, 2017 signed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said the directive takes immediate effect. sighted by

A copy of the letter addressed to Dr Annie and sighted by citifmonline.com stated that, “On the strength of the findings of the audit investigations into operations of the health facilities and Regulatory Agency, it has been decided that you step aside to pave way for further investigation to be conducted. You are therefore requested to take steps to hand over the affairs of the agency to the chief director of the ministry. This directive takes immediate effect.”

A copy fo the report intercepted by citifmonline.com, suggested that the registrar had faulted in about 36 instances, some of which include;

– Internally Generated Funds not recorded in the revenue collection book- GHC 350,850.00

– Summary cash book and control G.C.R.s not issued in the collection and recording of revenues- GHC 399,850

– Payment of Monthly ADHA and other allowances without approval- GHC 315, 572.68

– Use of officers other than account staff to deposit money into the Bank account- GHC 97,050.00

– Signing cheques to withdraw monies and making cheque payment alone without any counter signature- GHC73, 771.75.

– Unpresented payment vouchers – GHs69,710.31.

– Unauthorised possession and use of valid books by Dr Sylvia Josephine Annie- GHC 85, 484.62

– Internally generated funds collected but not lodged in the bank account- GHC 23,650

– IGF not recorded in revenue collection book- GHC 350,850.00

– Appointment and payment of temporal staffs without the approval of the governing board- GHC 16, 800

– Use of unauthorized payment vouchers to make payment- GHC 85,484.62.

– The internal audit report also recommended that Dr Sylvia should be investigated and sanctioned.

Meanwhile, the embattled registrar is still at post undertaking official duties. She among other things, recently sanctioned a 2-month probation letter for the start of operation of a health facility at Kpone.-

–

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana