Suhuyini Laments Over ‘Snub’ By Ghartey C’ttee

One of the witnesses in the bribery allegation against the appointments Committee of Parliament Alhassan Suhuyini is lamenting over a seeming snub by the Joe Ghartey-led committee.

According to the Tamale North MP, he has still not received an invitation to appear before the probing committee even though sittings begin today.

“So how come the Hon Joe Ghartey Committee is sitting today and I still do not have my invitation? Ah well, maybe my truth will not matter,” he wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The special parliamentary Ad hoc committee set up to probe the bribery claim begins sitting today.

The committee could not sit on Monday as scheduled because the key witness, Mahama Ayariga, was out of the jurisdiction on an official assignment.

The Bawku Central MP and some members of the minority caucus on the appointments committee have alleged that attempts were made to bribe them to pass Energy minister Boakye Agyarko after his vetting.

The minority MPs maintain an amount of GHC3000 was given each of them through the minority chief whip Muntaka Mohammed who is supposed to have received the money from the committee chairman.

Both the minority chief whip and chairman of the committee Joe Osei Owusu have denied the claim.

