Akropong Youth Roots For Dr Twumasi

SOME Concern Youth of Akropong North Municipal in the Eastern Region are appealing to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to appoint Dr. William Adjei Twumasi who have been shortlisted among other three as the Municipal Chief Executive officer of the area.

According to the group the Deputy Chief Accountant of Akropong College of Education, Dr Twumasi is the right person to occupied the office, since he is going to be the representative of the President at the grassroot level hence he can possess the qualities of the President (Competent and Incorruptible).

The Akropong North Municipality, the group noted is endowed with numerous resources which need a visionary MCE to turn these resources to the betterment of the local people and not with any other person than Dr. Twumasi.

A vetting committee comprising of the the constituency executives, representatives from the Assembly members, representatives from the Council of Elders and Patrons (constituency level) and representatives from the traditional council was formed in last week to vetted the 16 persons vying for the race.

At end of the party internal polls, out of 16 aspiring nominees vying for the Akropong North MCE position, four persons namely, Dr. William Adjei Twumasi, Dennis Edward Aboagye, Emmanuel Bekoe and Philip Opare-Addo were shortlisted waiting for their names to be mentioned.

The residents and natives in the Akropong North Municipality as gathered are divided over who the next MCE for the area.

Reports gathered that, majority of residents want President Akufo Addo appoint, Dr. William Adjei Twumasi, the Deputy Chief Accountant of the Akropong Presbyterian College of Education also a Patron of the NPP who is the most influential candidate among the three others to ease the political tension in the Akropong North Municipality.

The residents who in the history of the local government administration of the area had not seen developments in the municipality suggested that, Dr Twumasi when appointed by the President will be able to initiated the government polices and construct schools, health centres among other projects for the villages.

The astute Patron Dr. William Twumasi parton of the NPP has been identified as one of the numbers with broad experience of the Local Government act, and in-depth knowledge about the area, could effectively contribute to the development of the, area if appointed as the next MCE, his supporters claim.

The group lead by the convenor, Seth Kwame Addo in a statement however noted that, Dr. Twumasi is competent, trustworthy and a unifier whom when appointed as the MCE will help bring unity, peace and development to the good people of Akropong.

They however, added that, the Akropong North Municipal Assembly needs a visionary Chief Executive formed effectively manage the resources of the area which will eventually bring development to the district and beyond.

-Daniel Bampoe