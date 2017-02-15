No fuel shortage in two weeks- NPA assures

The National Petroleum Authority(NPA) has assured that there is enough fuel in the country to meet domestic demand.

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) in a press release warned that the country could face severe fuel shortage in two weeks time due to low levels of fuel stock at the Tema Oil Refinery(TOR) and the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST).

But speaking to Citi Business News, the Public Relations Officer of the National Patroleum Authority, Yaro Kasambata assured that the current stock position in the country indicates over 200 million litres of gas oil and more than 100 million litres of petrol at various depots throughout the country

“These stocks are expected to last up to 6 weeks. Additionally, over 73 million litres of gas oil and 46 million litres of petrol are expected to be delivered into the country from the 13th to 18th February 2017,” he said.

He maintained that the NPA continuously monitors the weekly schedule of fuel imports to ensure that there is constant supply of fuel for the country.

“The Authority wishes to assure the general public that there are no challenges at the discharging terminals at the country's ports and ensures that there is fairness in the process leading up to the discharge of cargoes of all importers,” he stressed.

“We therefore encourage the media and the general public to disregard any projections being put out in the public domain as merely speculative without any empirical basis,” he added.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana