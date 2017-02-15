Bimbilla Hospital Staff Flee

The Bimbilla Hospital in the Nanumba District of the Northern Region does not have accommodation for its staff.

Staff of the hospital live within the community in rented houses which affect their daily work.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicates that staff of the hospital have fled the town because they feel their lives are in danger due to the chieftaincy clashes in the area.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Osman Abdulai who confirmed the situation to DAILY GUIDE, said they held a meeting with the staff of the hospital when the clashes started and pleaded with them to stay but they could not stop them.

“You can't blame the staff with the circumstances like this you know safety first and the rest of the staff around have indicated that if they hear another gunshot they would leave as well,” he stressed.

Dr Osman Abdulai disclosed that some number of staff from the hospital have left the town, but debunked reports that the hospital has been shut down.

He indicated that there was pressure on them when the conflict started, but for some few days now, the pressure has reduced.

He appealed to government, as a matter of urgency, to provide the district hospital with staff accommodation.

The Bimbilla Hospital serves as a referral centre for other districts, namely Kpandai, Nanumba South, Zabzugu and sometimes northern Volta.

