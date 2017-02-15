GRA locks Packplus International for GHC2.6 million tax default

Officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has locked the offices of Packplus International Limited, an air-conditioning company in Osu for default in paying tax, Wednesday.

According to the GRA, the company which supply and service Daikin air conditioners has been in default for the 2013-2015 period which to the tune of GHC2.6 million.

Although managers of the company have pleaded to be given some time to pay, their request was refused.

Packplus International Limited wanted to pay GHC5000 a month which would take 55 years to complete the payment of GHC2.6 million.

Earlier, the coordinator of the GRA task force Henry Sam briefed the media where he disclosed that any company that defaults in payment of tax will have their names published aside from being sanctions.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business