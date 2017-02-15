I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Business & Finance | 15 February 2017 14:43 CET

GRA locks Packplus International for GHC2.6 million tax default

By MyJoyOnline

Officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has locked the offices of Packplus International Limited, an air-conditioning company in Osu for default in paying tax, Wednesday.

According to the GRA, the company which supply and service Daikin air conditioners has been in default for the 2013-2015 period which to the tune of GHC2.6 million.

Although managers of the company have pleaded to be given some time to pay, their request was refused.

Packplus International Limited wanted to pay GHC5000 a month which would take 55 years to complete the payment of GHC2.6 million.

Earlier, the coordinator of the GRA task force Henry Sam briefed the media where he disclosed that any company that defaults in payment of tax will have their names published aside from being sanctions.

More soon...
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

The best things in life come in small packages
By: Kobe Agyeman
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img