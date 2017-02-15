Mitsumi Secures Rights To Distribute HP Supplies In the Middle East

UAE – February 15, 2017: Mitsumi Distribution, the leading IT, Consumer Electronics and Telco distributor in the Middle East and Africa; today announced that it has been appointed by Hewlett Packard (HP) Middle East, as an Authorised HP Supplies Distributor for the Middle East region.

HP and Mitsumi already have a well-established alliance of 6 years; this agreement further extends Mitsumi’s East African distribution rights to the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Yemen. As an authorized distributor, Mitsumi will distribute HP Supplies entire range of products in the Middle East and will further strengthen HP’s channel ecosystem, expand its customer base, provide better service inventory and delivery, and training/ support to resellers in these markets.

Mikhail Voronov, PPS Supplies Distribution Business Manager, Africa at Hewlett-Packard said, “Innovation at HP is not just about products, but about processes— With Mitsumi’s experience and commitment, we are confident that this strategic partnership will help us deliver our business objective to better reach our resellers and customers. We look forward to a more successful partnership with Mitsumi.”

Mitesh Shah, Managing Director, Mitsumi Distribution said, “HP and Mitsumi have always had a strong partnership; expanding our rights not only reflects the vendors’ but also the markets (resellers and stakeholders) confidence and trust in Mitsumi. We will continue to work with HP to realise their business objective; ensuring every option is available to our resellers and customers.”

Mitsumi distributes a wide range of products covering PC, Notebooks, mobility, Data Centre, Storage, Hardware, Services and Telecommunication products from various well-known vendors. Mitsumi operates in 10 Middle East and African countries; this includes U.A.E, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana and Cameron.