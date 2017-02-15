I won’t recuse myself from ‘bribery scandaI committe’ – Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey, the Chairman of Parliament’s ad-hoc committee constituted to investigate a recent bribery scandal that has hit the House, has stated that he won’t recuse himself over a potential conflict of interest situation.

According to him, he does not believe he is in a conflict of interest position being chairman of the investigative committee, having subjected himself to vetting by the same Appointments Committee that has been smeared by the bribery scandal.

At the commencement of proceedings to investigate the matter, Joe Ghartey, said “there is a question of conflict of interest of members of the committee as members of parliament investigating their own members and conflict of interest of the chairman who appeared before the Appointments committee. I don’t see any conflict of interest.”

“Unfortunately, I don’t agree with those who think that my sitting as chairman poses a conflict of interest and therefore will not recuse myself,” Joe Ghartey said.

‘Constitution of ad-hoc committee’

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye with the approval of the leadership of both sides of the House last month, constituted the ad-hoc committee to investigate the bribery allegation brought before the House by the Member of Parliament for Bekwai and Chairman of the Appointments Committee who had been accused of being a conduit for giving some MPs on his committee GH¢ 3,000 each as bribe to approve the nomination of the Energy minister, Boakye Agyarko.

The members of the committee include, the MP for Offinso South, Ben Abdallah; MP for Juaben, Ama Pomaah Boateng; MP for Talensi and MP for Yilo Krobo Magnus Kofi Amoateng.

It has Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Kentan, who’s also the Minister for Raliways Development as Chairman.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

