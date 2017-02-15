Ministers Storm Bimbilla

From left: Otiko Djaba, Domnic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery being welcomed by the security personnel

Dominic Nitiwul, Ambrose Dery, David Asante Apeatu, the Ministers of Defence, Interior and Inspector General of Police (IGP) respectively have led a government delegation to Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region to assess the security situation.

The high-powered government delegation, led by Mr Dery, was in Bimbilla to obtain first-hand information after the conflict in the area.

Some members of the delegation, who accompanied them, included Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, Northern Regional Police Commander DCOP Ken Yeboah, Northern Regional Minister-designate Salifu Saeed and some members of the Northern Regional Security Council.

Speaking to the media at Bimbilla, Mr. Dery said government has taken steps to protect lives and property in Bimbilla.

According to him, government does not support any party in the conflict and would end the conflict in the area.

He disclosed that they had deployed 210 police personnel, 13 additional experts in investigations and 69 military personnel.

The Interior Minister warned residents of Bimbilla that anyone who disobeys the law in the area would be prosecuted.

The regent of Bimbilla, Naa Andani Dasana, in a brief speech, called on government to ensure justice in the area.

The regent said some people in the area committed atrocities with impunity.

The Nakpaa clan side also assured government that they would respect the Supreme Court's decision.

The delegation visited some affected victims and their families in the area.

They also travelled to the Bimbilla Hospital to interact with the injured persons to know their challenges.

The death toll in the renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region has reached 11.

The police have found nine bodies in addition to the previous two, increasing the number to 11, with some others sustaining various degrees of injury.

The dead include nine women and a four-year-old child.

The deceased have been buried in the area by their families.

The violence started when Naa Andani Dasana, the regent of Bimbilla Traditional Area, wanted to enskin a sub-chief called Kanbong Naa (chief warrior) in the area against the advice of the City Council and the police.

Bimbilla has now become a ghost town, as residents have fled the area in their large numbers to other communities.

From Eric Kombat, Bimbilla