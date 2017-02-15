Opooman Leads KMA



Abraham Boadi aka 'Opooman,' has been elected as the Presiding Member (PM) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) after polling 110 'Yes' votes as against 20 yesterday.

The outspoken Ridge/Nhyiaeso Assembly member would succeed the immediate-past PM, Nana Adu Mensah Asare, the Amakomhene, an ex-government appointee, who has left the assembly.

Opooman was the only member of the assembly that picked nomination forms to contest for the position.

The election of Opooman as the new PM was greeted with joy in the TUC Conference Room.

Elated colleagues of Opooman chanted his name with joy at the venue.

In his acceptance speech, Opooman, who is very popular in the assembly and Kumasi in general due to his candidness, gave assurance that he would unite the Assembly members to ensure the rapid and effective development of Kumasi.

According to him, Kumasi's development had retarded in recent times and appealed to elected members and government appointees to unite and champion the growth of the city.

Opooman expressed his readiness to diligently carry out his duties as PM to help achieve the objectives of the city.

“I can do the job,” the Ridge/Nhyiaeso Assembly member declared, drawing applause from the happy Assembly members.

He added that he would help restore Kumasi to its glory.

Swearing In

Prior to the polls, Supervising High Court Judge, Nicholas Abodakpi, inaugurated 40 out of the 44 government appointees, which included five prominent chiefs nominated by Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The chiefs include Oheneba Owusu Afriyie, the Apagyahene, Nana Agyenim Boateng, the Amoamanhene, Baffuor Agyei Fosu Twitwiakwa, the Anantahene, Nana Mensah Bonsu, Asakyirihene and Nana Kwame Bonsu, Otumfuo's linguist.

Council of State Polls

Meanwhile, the KMA has successfully selected two members of the assembly- Opooman and Kwabena Owusu Dwomoh, a government appointee, to cast their ballot in Thursday's Council of State election.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

