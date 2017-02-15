I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
21 Drug Pushers Arrested At Tema

By Daily Guide


Twenty-one drug peddlers were arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command in a dawn swoop on Saturday.

The operation, which took place at Old-Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman and Community 25 in Tema in the Greater Accra Region, also led to the retrieval of about 21 motorbikes suspected to have been stolen.

The operation was led by the Deputy Regional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Boadu Preprah.

The suspects were said to be between the ages of 18 and 51.

A statement issued by the Tema Regional Police Command and signed by the spokeswoman of the police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Obeng indicated that “the operation was part of routine swoops by the command to rid the metropolis off bad nuts and miscreants, who do not allow law-abiding citizens to go about their lawful duties.”

Meanwhile, 10 suspects were released after screening, while 11 others are still in custody assisting in police investigations.

The motorbikes have been impounded while investigations are ongoing.

The Police reiterated their readiness to continue to tackle crime and make the metropolis a safe haven for the citizens.

The police warned that criminals in the region would be dealt with according to law.

The Regional Command also appealed to the general public to provide it with timely and accurate information to help reduce crime in the region.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

IF you want to stand out, don't be different, be outstanding.
