Police Impound Suspicious Govt Stolen Car

The Police in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, have impounded a Toyota Hillux pickup suspected to be part of the stolen government vehicles.

The vehicle was parked in a certain house in Kumasi so the residents who suspected something fishy alerted the police.

The police towed the vehicle to the police station because the owner of the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Supt. David Amoako, the Tafo District Police Commander, said the police are waiting for the owner to produce documents to retrieve his property.

The owner, whose identity is not known, usually brought people to inspect the car, an indication that he wanted to sell the car so the residents became suspicious. We left a message for the owner to report at the police station for questioning, he said.

Supt. Amoako told Nhyira FM that the car had been at the police station for some days but the owner had refused to come for it.

He said the car does not have number plates, but an insurance sticker on the windscreen captured GW 7551-16 as the registration number.

Supt. Amoako said he would soon contact the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to check the details of the car in order to make a definite statement.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi