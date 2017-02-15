Police clash with KTI students; 37 arrested, many injured [Photo]

About 37 students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) have been detained after clashes with the Police.

The students are said to have blocked roads in a jubilant mood on Tuesday [February 14, 2017] after placing third in the Inter-schools sports competition at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

They blocked the road from the Amakom roundabout to their school, causing heavy vehicular traffic and inconvenience for motorists.

Citi News gathers that the Police fired gunshots and tear gas to disperse the angry students who were said to have resisted the Police attempt to calm the situation by pelting stones.

Some students were injured in the process with 45 of them admitted to the Anwiam Clinic in Kumasi.

While some have been treated and discharged, 16 of them are still on admission, mostly with deep cuts on the eye, in the ribs, thighs.

Speaking to Citi News, the Principal of the school, Dr Joseph Abeiku Apreh termed the incident as “unfortunate” and said that the school authorities will assist the police with investigations into the matter.

“The unfortunate thing is that no bad person will misbehave and come to the school. Often times these are people who have completed school. However, those in the hospital are being attended to. We will also follow up to the police stations to find out those out about those who have been arrested”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who visited the school earlier today [Wednesday] indicated that although he had seen live and rubber bullets on the school campus, he could not outrightly condemn actions of the police nor the students.

“I haven't made up my mind yet. I'm going to listen to the side of the police. I just feel something has gone on that is untoward. We have to get to the bottom and learn lessons out of it. I have asked the students to remain calm, we will visit those who have been injured by the police actions and we will take it from there.”

Teaching and learning activities at the institute have since been halted following the investigations.

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

